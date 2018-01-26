‘Justice League’ Blu-ray Superman Bonus Scenes Are Less Than 2 Minutes Long

If you were hoping to get a bigger dose of Henry Cavill’s Superman with the release of Justice League on home video – your hopes are about to be dashed. A report has popped up on Reddit from a DC Fan who has allegedly had access to the Justice League Blu-ray, and reports that the hyped “bonus scenes” are less than two minutes long!

The advertisements for Justice League’s Blu-ray release made a big deal of touting additional scenes of Superman in the film – going so far as to end the trailer for the home release with a tantalizing shot of the Man of Steel getting his new suit. However, further exchanges in the Reddit thread reveal that we’re getting so little in the way of actual deleted Superman moments that it’s laughable:

This kind of bait-and-switch tactic is only going to hurt Justice League’s home release chances that much more, as fans are already skeptical about shelling out for the standard Blu-ray of the theatrical cut. Many wanted to see the Zack Snyder original cut of the film released on home video, and the holdout will be worth it, if only to spit Warner Bros. for trying to push this theatrical cut release in such rushed fashion.

If you don’t believe it, let these comments from the Reddit thread illustrate the point:

