‘Justice League’ Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Are Out

The numbers are in and Justice League will win the box off in its opening weekend despite falling short of projections in a big way.

According to numbers released by Warner Bros., Justice League will earn $96 million in its opening weekend.

If these numbers hold, Justice League will be the smallest opening weekend yet for a DC Films release. By comparison, Man of Steel opened to $116.6 million, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice earned $166 million in its first weekend, Suicide Squad earned $133.7 million in its opening weekend, and Wonder Woman has a record-breaking $103.2 million opening weekend.

Justice League cost an estimated $300 million to make. Considering the budget, the hype, and how much the DC Extended Universe was riding on the film’s success, this opening weekend – which would be considered a success for most other films – is likely a disappointment for Warner Bros.

Justice League was recently projected to earn up to $120 million in its opening weekend. One has to wonder how negative critical reactions contributed to Justice League‘s underperformance.

ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis was impressed with Justice League and what it could mean for the DC Extended Universe.

“Justice League is an epic ensemble of heroes,” Davis wrote in his review. It’s the most fun you’ll have with Batman and his super friends, until their next adventure together, and marks the beginning of a brand new era of superheroes on the DC side of the spectrum.”

In other box office news, Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok is still trucking along at a steady pace. The film, which opened to $122 million, is set to land in third place in its third weekend, earning another $21 million to bring its domestic box office total to $246.6 million. Thor: Ragnarok has proven to be significantly more successful at the box office than either of the previous Thor movies, 2011’s Thor or 2013’s Thor: The Dark World.

Justice League is now playing in theaters. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.