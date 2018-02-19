‘Justice League’ Cut Out Commissioner Gordon Scenes

There was a lot of disappointment surrounding Justice League when it premiered in theaters, and as the movie hits home video people are starting to open up about the movie’s production.

While discussing his time filming as Commissioner Gordon with Collider, J.K. Simmons revealed some of his scenes were cut from the theatrical version of the movie.

“I was barely involved in the movie, period. And then, that even got cut. I only worked with Zack [Snyder],” said Simmons. “Because I don’t really pay attention to show business, outside of my own thing, I was unaware of most of that. I didn’t even know until somebody in the press told me about the re-shoots. And I have no idea what to expect, going forward.”

Simmons previously spoke about the reshoots ahead of the theatrical release of Justice League, revealing that he did not take part nor did he meet Joss Whedon. But the news that many of his scenes were cut might be of interest to fans, especially those who are clamoring for the fabled Snyder Cut.

In Justice League, Gordon responds to a colleague’s concerns about a series of missing persons and grisly murders throughout Gotham, thinking Batman might have become further unhinged after the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

He meets with Batman and the rest of the league on the police station’s rooftops. That’s when the humorous scene with the Flash from the trailer takes place in which he calls his teammates “rude” before disappearing.

The digital version did not contain any deleted scenes featuring Simmons’ role, but that could be changed when the movie finally comes to Blu-ray next month.

Whether this is the first and last appearance of Simmons in a DC Films production remains to be scene. He said he’s eager to reprise the role of Gordon, but has yet to discuss the future with the new director of The Batman Matt Reeves.

“Assuming that we’re gonna go forward, the way we think it will, I’m really looking forward to that. Hopefully, it will be really fun and the character will expand a little bit, particularly in the stand-alone Batman movie,” Simmons said. “There will be more to do. I guess it’s Matt Reeves now for that one, who I haven’t met. So, it will be a whole new collaborator to get together and work with, hopefully.”

Justice League is now available on Digital HD.