How Ray Fisher Reacted To Being Cast As Cyborg For ‘Justice League’

Actor Ray Fisher is the freshest face in the new Justice League movie, getting his first major break by playing Cyborg in the team of heroes. And though he might play it cool on the big screen, he was anything but when he found out he was cast in the role.

While speaking at the AsiaPOP Comicon in the Philippines, Fisher relayed the experience of the audition and learning about securing the role. Check out the video above!

“I tested for the piece, I went out to Detroit and tested the same time they were … shooting Batman v Superman,” Fisher said. “It was one of those rare moments in life where you say, ‘hey, listen, if it doesn’t go my way, I’ve had a good time… and I’m just happy for the experience.’”

Fisher told a similar version of the story he revealed in San Diego, going into more details for the crowd in Manila.

When he finally got the call about the role, he mentally prepared himself to be turned down for the role. And when Zack Snyder called him, he tried to act nonchalantly.

“When he called me up, he said one sentence… ‘Well, it looks like we’re making a movie.’” Ray then started screaming, dropped to the ground, and started rolling around. “I was like, ‘you don’t even understand! I watch Batman Returns every Christmas!’”

He said he “literally screamed every swear word I knew.”

Fisher then spoke about how friendly Snyder was and how the director wanted to build a rapport, expressing gratitude for being given the opportunity.

We’ll finally get to see Fisher’s take on Victor Stone AKA Cyborg when Justice League premieres in theaters November 17.

