‘Justice League Dark’ Script Gets New Coat Of Polish As Movie Hunts For Director

The script for Justice League Dark is reportedly getting some updates, courtesy of one of the film’s potential directors.

Gerard Johnstone has been hired to “do a polish on the script” for the DC Extended Universe film, according to a recent report from Deadline. Johnstone is best known for his 2014 horror-comedy film Housebound, which reportedly helped him be up for consideration for Justice League Dark.

While this doesn’t neccesarily mean that Johnstone will end up directing Justice League Dark, the writer-director apparently “made an impression on the studio with his presentation.” Although this directly counteracts a recent report that Warner Bros. was ‘underwhelmed’ with the past few presentations, it’s sounds like Johnstone has won them over in some way.

Justice League Dark is set to follow an ensemble of some of DC Comics‘ most mystical characters, including John Constantine, Swamp Thing, Deadman, Zatanna, and Etrigan the Demon.

The film has been in various stages of pre-production for quite some time, with Guillermo Del Toro initially planning to write and direct the feature. Doug Liman was then attached to the film, but left to helm Chaos Walking. In the months since, names such as Damian Szifron and It director Andres Muschietti have been rumored to be attached.

With many fans eagerly anticipating the Justice League Dark’s debut on the big screen, here’s hoping that Johnstone’s involvement is a step towards that happening.