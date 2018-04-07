‘Justice League Dark’ Reportedly Includes a Shadowpact Cameo

The live-action adaptation of Justice League Dark has gone through plenty of evolutions over the years, but its current script could lead to a pretty interesting appearance.

That Hashtag Show recently reported that one version of the Justice League Dark script features an appearance from the DC Comics group Shadowpact. According to their report, this cameo appearance will be seen during a visit to Oblivion, the pocket dimension bar that is owned by Eddie Deacon. And while the group would not be expected to interact with Justice League Dark, the cameo would apparently be “easy to spot”, as the group would contain Doctor Fate, Detective Chimp, Black Orchid, Pandora, and the Phantom Stranger.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Shadowpact, here’s what you need to know. The group of magically-inclined heroes was founded in 2005, as a way to defeat the Spectre in the Days of Vengeance limited series. The ensemble then earned their own solo series, which concluded in 2008, and have appeared very sporadically in the comics ever since.

While there’s no telling if this Shadowpact cameo will actually make it into Justice League Dark, the thought of it is certainly interesting. On paper, the idea of introducing another somewhat similar version of the titular team might sound weird, even if it is in a passing cameo.

But to an extent, it’s easy to see how this cameo could be pulled off in the right way, providing a fun, universe-expanding tease for fans without taking away from the main story (the appearance of the original Guardians of the Galaxy in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 feels like a prime example).

Exactly who will be brought on to direct Justice League Dark still remains somewhat of a mystery. The project was initially spearheaded by Guillermo del Toro, before Doug Liman was brought on in his place. Liman eventually ended up departing from the project for scheduling reasons, but has expressed an openness to potentially try it again.

“I would be open to it,” Liman said during an interview earlier this year. “I have a very kind of contrarian approach to how I make things and I don’t want to do them the way other people have done them. You know, Impulse is an original take on superpower as you can imagine and still be satisfying. Because obviously there’s some things – you can be original and artsy and not… Part of the reason cliches exist is because they’re satisfying to the audience so my challenge as a filmmaker has always been to do something that’s really original and still totally satisfying on a big commercial level, which I feel we’ve done with Impulse and I’d be really interested in doing that within the DC world if the right piece of material comes along.”

