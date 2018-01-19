Jim Lee Reveals New Look at His ‘Justice League’ Blu-Ray Steelbook Art

It’s safe to say that the home release of Justice League has been a pretty hot topic amongst fans. But for those eagerly anticipating the film’s Blu-ray release, a new sketch might help tide you over.

Jim Lee, legendary artist and DC Comics’ Co-Publisher, recently shared a new look at the piece he created for Justice League‘s Blu-ray steelbook cover. You can check out the black-and-white sketch version of Lee’s artwork below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is the third DC Extended Universe steelbook design that Lee has had a hand in, previously creating the Blu-ray steelbook covers for Man of Steel and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. The Justice League pre-order is slated to ship on March 3rd.

Lee’s Justice League artwork took fans by surprise when it first debuted late last month, with fans taken aback by the colorful landscape and the presence of Clark Kent/Superman (Henry Cavill). While the overall response to Justice League might have been a topic of controversy, the home release is sure to delight those who found themselves enjoying the film. Lee’s cover certainly helps with that, as well as further showing the impact that the comic world has had on the DCEU.

“I do indeed [read the comics for inspiration,] especially with Rebirth, which has just come out,” Cavill explained last month. “I’ve been really diving into that. It’s fun to see where the DC Comics Universe is going, and to see how closely our movie universe is matching it.”

If you’d like to pre-order the Justice League steelbook, click here.

Aquaman arrives on December 21, 2018; Shazam on April 5, 2019; Wonder Woman 2 on November 1st, 2019; Cyborg on April 3, 2020; and Green Lantern Corps on July 24, 2020.