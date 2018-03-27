‘Justice League’: Fan Spots Possible Adam West Easter Egg

A Justice League watcher may have unearthed an easter egg making reference to the classic 1966 Batman series that starred Adam West as the caped crusader.

User officialjfftv pointed out the possible easter egg on Reddit.

The scene in question comes when Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) visits his father in prison. After Barry signs the papers and leaves, the sign-in guard presses a classic rotary phone icon that turns red — alerting Batman of the metahuman’s location.

The icon seems to pay homage to the Batphone, used by Commissioner Gordon (Neil Hamilton) to get in touch with the dynamic duo in the iconic Batman live-action television series.

Earlier this year, online commentators pointed out what seems to be a reference to famous Batman femme fatale Catwoman tucked within a scene featuring Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot).

Another Justice League easter egg — this time coming in the form of a comic book panel from The Dark Knight Returns — was confirmed by director Zack Snyder.

The superhero team up concluded its theatrical run earlier this week, finishing with just $657 million worldwide — making it the lowest-grossing installment of the shared DC Extended Universe.

Fans have called for an extended cut of the movie overseen by Snyder, who was forced to step away from the blockbuster following a personal tragedy.

Studio Warner Bros. recruited The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron director Joss Whedon to assume control of the film, turning in a project that has proved divisive with audiences and critics alike.

Next up out of the DCEU are Aquaman, out December 21, followed by Shazam! on April 5, 2019 and Wonder Woman 2, out November 1, 2019. Warner Bros. is also developing The Batman with War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves and the studio has tapped Game Night directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein to steer Flashpoint.

Justice League is now available to own on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.