‘Shazam!’ Director Reveals Closeup Photos Of ‘Justice League’ Easter Eggs In Trailer

With the world premiere of the Shazam! trailer earlier this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, fans were treated their first official look at Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his metahuman alter ego.

While the trailer largely focuses on Billy’s origin story, the two minute clips featured several Easter Eggs from Warner Brothers’ Justice League. Most of the fun connects came in a quick glimpse we saw of Freddy Freeman’s (Jack Dylan Grazer) room.

Shazam! director David Sandberg took to Instagram earlier today to share several close-up pictures of the Easter eggs included in the scene, including two Daily Planet newspapers — one with a headline reading “Superman Is Back” and another teasing the ever-expanding crime ate of Gotham City.

Although Sandberg didn’t include close-up shots of them on his Instagram post, the Shazam! trailer also included nods to both Wonder Woman and Aquaman, movies also in the shared Warners Brothers DC universe.

Shazam! is directed by Sandberg and stars Zachary Levi (Shazam), Mark Strong (Dr. Thaddeus Sivana), Djimon Hounsou (The Wizard), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman), Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Grace Fulton (Mary Bromfield), Ross Butler, Adam Brody, and Michelle Borth.

The official synopsis for Shazam! is below.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Shazam! will land in theaters on April 5, 2019.