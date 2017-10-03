‘Justice League’ Covers ‘Empire Magazine’

The Justice League is ready for action on the newsstand cover to the latest issue of Empire Magazine.

The cover features Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Ezra Miller as The Flash.

The cover reveal follows the appearance of some new photos from Justice League from within the magazine, which also includes all five of the founding Justice League members.

Notably absent from the cover and from the photos is Henry Cavill as Superman. Superman died fighting Doomsday in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but there have been some new clues suggesting that Superman will be back, and in black, in Justice League.

Justice League will bring together the major heroes of the DC Extended Universe as a team for the first time. There have been some recent reports that Warner Bros. is rethinking its DC movie universe plans, but DC Films chief and president of DC Entertainment Geoff Johns ensured fans via Twitter that the universe these characters inhabit is “100% connected.”

Johns also touched upon some criticism that has been levied at how the Warner Bros. has handled the DC Extended Universe of movies so far.

A separate report suggested that the DC Films universe may not actually be called the DC Extended Universe after all.

Justice League will be a launch pad setting up the core characters to headline their own individual films. The Aquaman movie opens in 2018. A Flash movie, now titled Flashpoint, has had some development troubles but is still in the making, as are a new Batman movie, the Man of Steel sequel, and a Cyborg movie. Wonder Woman already made her solo DC Extended Universe debut earlier this year, and a sequel is planned for release in December 2019.

Justice League currently has a 4.18 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation rating making it the second most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com readers.

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017.