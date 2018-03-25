‘Justice League’ Relaunch to Feature New Legion of Doom, Hall of Justice

From WonderCon in Anaheim, DC Comics today revealed new details about the upcoming relaunch of Justice League.

The new Justice League will launch as part of DC’s “New Justice” banner following the events of the weekly event series Justice League: No Justice in May. Justice League #1 will launch in June, alongside Justice League Dark #1 and Justice League Odyssey #1.

Justice League will be written by Scott Snyder and feature art from Jim Cheung and Jorge Jimenez. The team’s roster includes the DC Comics Trinity of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, along with The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg, who have both been members of the “big seven” league since the New 52 relaunch. The “New Justice” relaunch adds classic Justice League mainstay Martian Manhunter, Green Lantern John Stewart, and Hawkgirl, all three of whom were part of the Justice League animated series roster.

Snyder was on hand for a panel at WonderCon. According to SyFy Wire, Snyder described the series as a “soap opera” and a “love letter to superhero comics.” He also revealed that he will be assembling a new version of the Legion of Doom for the new Justice League to face off against, and that the new League will operate out of the Hall of Justice, which had previously been destroyed when it was the base of operations for the United Nations’ Justice League International team.

“I am extremely honored, and happy, to be able to launch Justice League with Scott and Jorge,” Cheung said when the series was announced. “It has been many years since I’ve had the pleasure of working at DC, but when Scott first mentioned this opportunity, I knew I couldn’t say no. His energy and excitement has been infectious, and I can’t wait to share what we have in store! I can’t think of a more perfect book to return to DC on! These characters are ones that I grew up loving, and the prospect of being able to leave my mark on them, leaves me thrilled.”

Jimenez said, “Working on Justice League is probably the most exciting opportunity I’ve ever had in my career. I feel more than ever that this is my moment! I have in my hands a script written by the incredible Scott Snyder starring most important DC characters–Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman! Even better, I have the hyper-mega-talented Jim Cheung beside me! I can’t ask for more!”

Justice League #1 goes on sale in June.