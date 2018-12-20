Amy Adams Isn’t Officially Done With Lois Lane After ‘Justice League’

It seemed like the DC Comics cinematic universe might have lost its Lois Lane after Justice League, according to some recent comments by Amy Adams. But now the actress is backtracking on her “definitive” statement that she was done playing Superman’s significant other on the big screen.

In a recent interview with Den of Geek, Adams was asked about her comments about being done playing Lois Lane, causing her to clarify her future with DC Films.

“You know what’s funny? I actually don’t know,” said Adams. “I haven’t had any official conversation with anybody. I was just talking with Nicole Kidman about it, and I was like, ‘Oh, I guess I’ve got to be careful what I say!’ But yeah, I haven’t had any word officially.”

The first report about her exit from DC movies came in a conversation with Kidman as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, in which the two stars spoke about their groundbreaking roles in many popular and critically-acclaimed films.

During that conversation, Adams addressed her future as Lois Lane:

“I think I’m out of the DC Universe now. I think they’re revamping that. I don’t know the details.”

As she herself later clarified, she hasn’t had an “official conversation” with someone from Warner Bros., but she has heard the same rumors as everyone else. For now, it sounds like Superman is up on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

Reports came out that Warner Bros. and Henry Cavill could not agree to terms on a cameo for Shazam!, the next DC Films movie in the pipeline after next week’s release of Aquaman. And beyond that, there were no plans for Man of Steel 2 or a different Superman project entirely. And without Superman, there’s not really much else for Lois Lane — especially with how much those two characters have become intertwined over the course of the current DC cinematic universe.

But that doesn’t mean there’s no chance for Adams or Cavill to reprise their roles in future films. Though Adams remains busy with projects like Vice, and Cavill is currently filming the new Netflix adaptation of The Witcher, Warner Bros. seems open to more Superman projects in the future.

“While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we’ve always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in response to rumors of Cavill’s exit.

Hopefully we see these two again in a future DC Films project.