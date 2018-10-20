Ray Fisher Says Zack Snyder Shot Enough ‘Justice League’ Footage to Make Two Movies

We may never know exactly what was left on the cutting room floor of Justice League, but one of the film’s stars hinted that there was quite a lot of unseen footage.

During an appearance at last month’s Heroes and Villains Fan Fest New Jersey, Ray Fisher was asked about how his character, Victor Stone/Cyborg, evolved over the course of Justice League‘s production. According to Fisher, Zack Snyder had a pretty big plan in place with regards to Justice League, before he ultimately departed the film due to a family tragedy.

“We’re not finished just yet, so I don’t know how specific the ‘end result’ is.” Fisher explained. “But what I will say is Zack had very specific plans for Cyborg, and for his trajectory. And Zack probably shot enough footage in the first film to make like two movies out of. He definitely had a whole, I believe, a trilogy in mind, with respect to Justice League. And if his vision had sort of come to fruition, Cyborg would have probably been one of, if not the most powerful, metahuman in the entire canon, in the film universe. And that’s just one of the crazy things about Zack, is that he can take someone who’s such a newcomer and evolve their powers to the point where, you know, Cyborg is like ‘S tier.’”

For those who have been eager to see more of Snyder’s original Justice League vision – even going so far as championing for a “Snyder Cut” – Fisher’s comments will surely be a positive thing. The concept of more Cyborg footage has been hinted at in the past, including by Joe Morton, who played the character’s father.

“There was [more we shot],” Morton explained earlier this year. “They completely changed the story… Unfortunately, I can’t tell you what [the original story] is because that might end up being in part of the Cyborg movie. Yes, there was a big change once they decided that they were going to do the Cyborg film.”

But no matter how much additional Justice League footage has been shot, it sounds like some of Fisher’s co-stars might not share his optimism about an alternate cut of the film.

“I don’t know if [a Snyder cut] actually exists so the only way I can look at it is as a business model, and I don’t know what difference it’s going to make,” Henry Cavill, who played Clark Kent/Superman, said in an interview earlier this year. “There are stories to be told, which need to be told and adjustments that can be made, but that’s not going to make any difference.”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019, and Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020.