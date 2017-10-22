New ‘Justice League’ Featurette With Gary Clark Jr. Released

Award-winning musician Gary Clark Jr. has released a new featurette for the Justice League movie.

In the video above, Clark talks about his love for Batman.

“Batman is my favorite superhero of all time,” Clark says. “My mother had this black robe that I thought would be amazing for a cape. I ran around my neighborhood telling everybody I was Batman. Jump off my roof holding the cape thinking that I would fly and then just hit the ground.”

Clark recorded a cover of The Beatles’ 1969 number one hit “Come Together.” The track appeared in the Justice League trailer released at Comic-Con International: San Diego in July. The song was released a single that charted, peaking at number 22 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on December 13, 2019, Shazam in 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.