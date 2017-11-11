New ‘Justice League’ Friends And Foes Score Released Online

Watertower Music has released a song from the score to the Justice League movie online,

“Friends and Foes” is composed by Danny Elfman and goes through a wide range of tones, from mystery to adventure to dread.

Have a listen to the piece in the video above.

The full tracklist for the Justice League movie soundtrack has been released online.

The Justice League soundtrack will be released digitally November 10th. The two-disc physical edition will be released on December 8th. The vinyl edition will be released February 9, 2018.

Hans Zimmer, who composed the score for Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, was originally intended to score the Justice League movie. However, Zimmer decided to step away from superhero movies. Junkie XL, who had worked with Zimmer on Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, was hired in Zimmer’s place, but stepped away from the film when Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder stepped down during post-production on Justice League.

Danny Elfman, who was originally going to work with Junkie XL on Justice League, took over full creative work on the score. Elfman has worked with Warner Bros. on DC Comics properties before, scoring Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns, creating the music that was also used as the opening theme to Batman: The Animated Series.

In addition to Elfman’s score, the soundtrack also includes a cover of The Beatles’ “Come Together,” as performed by Gary Clark Jr.

Justice League currently has a 4.17 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation rating making it the second most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com readers.

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2on December 13, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.