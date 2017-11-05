New ‘Justice League’ Clip Provides Best Look Yet At Steppenwolf

If Justice League fans think five on one isn’t a fair fight, they haven’t met Steppenwolf.

A new clip from the Justice League movie shows the assembled Justice League – Batman (Ben Affleck), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) – taking on Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds), the general of Apokolips who leads the invasion of Earth in the film.

The clip begins with Batman assisting Wonder Woman in dispensing with a parademon. Cyborg then drops from the sky and interfaces with the Night Crawler and launches a missile at Steppenwolf. Steppenwolf is unimpressed, catching the missile and noting how primitive the inhabitants of Earth seem to be.

Just then, the water in Gotham harbor busts through the pipe, flooding it. Aquaman does his best to hold the water back, but even the defender of the oceans can only do so much.

Steppenwolf was first hinted at in a deleted scene from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The scene was added back to the Batman v Superman‘s Ultimate Edition. The scene shows Lex Luthor exploring a Kryptonian ship left behind after Zod’s attack in Man of Steel. He activates a three-dimensional representation of Steppenwolf who is surrounded by Mother Boxes.

There have been some conflicting reports about Steppenwolf’s relationship to Darkseid in the DC Extended Universe, with some sources claiming that Steppenwolf remains Darkseid’s uncle and others claiming that relationship has been reversed.

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on December 13, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.