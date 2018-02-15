‘Justice League’: New Superman Poster Released

Warner Bros. has released a new poster for Justice League, which places Clark Kent/Superman (Henry Cavill) in the spotlight.

The poster provides an artistic version of Superman hovering over a field in Kansas, with a ray of light in the background. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The topic of Superman’s role in Justice League has been something particularly noteworthy, especially among those currently clamoring for the #SnyderCut of the film. While the film arguably got the essence of a modern Superman right, some have wondered what Superman’s initial arc in the film would have been like. This has manifested in some interesting ways, including some pretty breathtaking fan videos.

In the meantime, two recently-released deleted scenes have given fans a look at more Superman. The first deleted scene saw Superman walking through his Fortress of Solitude, eyeing his heavily-speculated-about black suit in the process. And the second scene answered one of Justice League‘s biggest unanswered questions, by confirming that Alfred (Jeremy Irons) was in fact talking to Superman while in the Bat Cave.

While Superman’s return still mains one of the most debated-about parts of Justice League, an argument can certainly be made that the presentation of it within the film is hopeful, something that Cavill was hoping for.

“For me, I hope people walk away from it first of all having enjoyed it and had fun,” Cavill explained in an interview before the movie’s release, “but more importantly to have it inspire, and to walk away with a sense of hope.”

Justice League is now available on Digital HD.