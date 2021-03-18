Justice League Snyder Cut: Zack Snyder Shares New Green Lantern Concept Art

✖

We now know that at one point or another, Wayne T. Carr was supposed to play John Stewart in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Ultimately, the casting never got approved by the executives at Warner Brothers and HBO Max, so the filmmaker had to pivot. Instead of Green Lantern showing up at the end of the fabled Snyder Cut, it was Harry Lennix's Martian Manhunter.

Even then, Snyder himself is apparently sitting on a cache of Lantern-related concept art. Earlier this year, visual development art featuring Carr as the cosmic DC hero surfaced online. Now, Snyder shared a painting of the scene Green Lantern was supposed to appear in. In the piece — posted to Snyder's Vero account Monday night — Green Lantern can be seen hovering outside of Bruce Wayne's compound.

The Caped Crusader himself is then looking up at the sky, shielding his eyes from Green Lantern's radiant green glow. With the post, Snyder shared a quote from the late Joseph Campbell, a renowned professor of literature with a specialization in mythology and religion.

Zack Snyder shares a Joseph Campbell quote with the concept art of Green Lantern visiting Bruce Wayne at the end of ZSJL.#RestoreTheSnyderverse pic.twitter.com/hWrbOj9kJn — Snyder Content (@SnyderContent) June 15, 2021

According to Snyder earlier this month, the fight to include Carr's Green Lantern almost put the entire Snyder Cut at risk.

"When we had this fight, I was like, 'Guys, I don't understand. We have this whole thing of the Multiverse, you have this whole like [universe], who cares?'" Snyder told Tyrone Magnus on YouTube. "I just think the right end of this movie is John Stewart, that's the correct ending to happen. By the way, I don't want to take anything away from Harry and away from Martian Manhunter, because it's cool. Seeing him early and then seeing him at the end, its cool, it kind of completes his story. But it was always my intent to have John Stewart [meet Batman]."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.

What was your favorite moment in Zack Snyder's Justice League? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!