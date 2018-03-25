Darkseid Joins the Justice League

Today at WonderCon, DC Comics announced a new Justice League team with one of the League’s most unexpected new member ever.

Justice League Odyssey will be written by Joshua Williamson with art by Stjepan Sejic. The series featured a space-based Justice League team consisting of Cyborg, Azrael, Starfire, Green Lantern Jessica Cruz, and none other than Darkseid himself.

Justice League Odyssey will launch in June alongside Justice League Dark and the newly renumbered Justice League as part of the “New Justice” banner coming out of May’s Justice League: No Justice weekly event series.

Darkseid is not quite the tyrant of Apokolips that he used to be. The Anti-Monitor seemingly managed to destroy Darkseid during the events of “The Darkseid War,” but Darkseid’s daughter, Grail, managed to resurrect her father as a child. Since then, Grail has been taking care of the child, Uxas, and killing old gods in order to restore him to his full power as Darkseid. Currently, he is in the form of a young adult Darkseid.

Darkseid’s role on the spacefaring Justice League squad was compared to that of Hannibal Lecter in Silence of the Lambs.

It is also interesting to see Cyborg as part of this team’s roster since he was also listed as part of the core Justice League’s lineup when that announcement was made.

“I am extremely honored and happy, to be able to launch Justice League with Scott [Snyder] and Jorge [Jimenez,” artist Jim Cheung said when the Justice League relaunch was announced. “It has been many years since I’ve had the pleasure of working at DC, but when Scott first mentioned this opportunity, I knew I couldn’t say no. His energy and excitement has been infectious, and I can’t wait to share what we have in store! I can’t think of a more perfect book to return to DC on! These characters are ones that I grew up loving, and the prospect of being able to leave my mark on them, leaves me thrilled.”

Justice League: No Justice releases weekly in May. The “New Justice” relaunch of Justice League, Justice League Dark, and Justice League Odyssey begins in June.