Ray Fisher Says Cyborg Return Still Possible for The Flash if Warner Bros. Makes Amends

Ray Fisher says he would still return as Cyborg in The Flash if Warner Bros. is willing to make amends. The star spoke during the Justice Con event that is raising money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Fisher says that all it would take to get him back in the game is some accountability from the studio and the effort to apologize. Host Chris Wong-Swenson asked him about the prospects of more Cyborg going forward. The DC actor explained that he tries to go forward without any expectations in these business dealings. It’s understandable to hear those comments as Fisher has made his feelings about Warner Bros. management and Joss Whedon felt. Fans are still calling for more SnyderVerse content and more Cyborg would help that cause, so expect them to make their presence felt too.

“I don’t really expect anything, right? Particularly dealing with large corporations,” the Cyborg actor began. “They will oftentimes find a way to defy whatever expectation you may have. But, I think where we could start is an acknowledgment and an apology of what is clearly, publicly known to be an untruth. Then, we can see where it goes from there. We can have that conversation, but I think that’s where the accountability begins. It’s us being able to come to the table and say, ‘These are the things that happened, let’s go ahead and try…’ There seems to be this sort of narrative, I don’t know why it is, but there’s this thing that if you apologize it denotes weakness.”

“I have to apologize for things all the time. Right? Ultimately, it shows, ‘hey, I understand what the situation is.’ I’m willing to talk about that. If its something folks are willing to make the first step on. Like I said, I don’t have too many expectations when it comes to that. Because, as we’ve seen, folks have digging their heels in pretty hard. So, I’m just going to keep pushing. Keep pushing for accountability and whenever folks decide they want to pop their heads up for what I’m doing. I’ll be there.”

An official description for the Snyder Cut is down below:

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

