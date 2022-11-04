Ray Fisher Reacts to The Flash Filming Announcement

✖

DC's The Flash movie is now officially filming, and Justice League actor Ray Fisher feels some kind of way about it. In a tweet, Fisher quoted Warner Bros. Pictures announcement tweet about The Flash starting production, and added his own message, which once again clapped back at the studio and its executives: "Now if we could just get Walter Hamada to announce an apology to the participants of the Justice League investigation... A>E". This latest statement from Ray Fisher comes as part of his sustained campaign to hold the executives of Warner Bros. accountable for what happened during the making of Justice League.

Now if we could just get Walter Hamada to announce an apology to the participants of the Justice League investigation... A>E https://t.co/WXoXEJBe23 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) April 19, 2021

Ray Fisher was one of the first (and definitely the loudest) cast members of Justice League to speak up about what happened behind-the-scenes during the film's troubled production. Fisher alleged that after Zack Snyder left the project, replacement director Joss Whedon acted with a hostile and arguably abusive attitude toward the cast. The actor's claims of mistreatment extended to Justice League's producers (Jon Berg, Geoff Johns) and WB executive like Walter Hamada, who Fisher alleges was responsible for interfering in an investigation into what happened during Justice League's reshoots.

Zack Snyder and the Justice League cast finally got a chance to rectify the situation, with the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League this year. Even so, Ray Fisher made it abundantly clear that he did not feel like it was enough to have Zack Snyder's true vision of Justice League released. He has continued calling for Walter Hamada, in particular, to be held accountable for what happened with the film.

Not surprisingly, Fisher speaking up and speaking out has come at a cost. His Cyborg character was originally supposed to have a featured role in The Flash movie - but was cut from the film after the Justice League investigation. Even so, Fisher recently made it clear that he would still be open to returning as Cyborg in the DC Films franchise - but only after proper amends have been made:

“I don’t really expect anything, right? Particularly dealing with large corporations,” Fisher said during a Justice Con interview. “They will oftentimes find a way to defy whatever expectation you may have. But, I think where we could start is an acknowledgment and an apology of what is clearly, publicly known to be an untruth. Then, we can see where it goes from there. We can have that conversation, but I think that’s where the accountability begins. It’s us being able to come to the table and say, ‘These are the things that happened, let’s go ahead and try…"

The Flash is slated to hit theaters on November 4, 2022.