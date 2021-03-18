Justice League Star Ray Fisher Teases New Cyborg Merch

✖

After Zack Snyder's Justice League hit HBO Max last month, one person involved with the film who has gotten the most love from fans is Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg. Unfortunately, Fisher's experience with Warner Bros. hasn't been the best. Fisher has been very open about his bad experience filming the original version of Justice League with Joss Whedon and has accused WarnerMedia executives of "racist and discriminatory conversations." Shortly after Fisher got WarnerMedia to launch an investigation into the actions of various studio executives and filmmakers on the set of Justice League, word surfaced the actor would no longer appear in the upcoming The Flash movie due to a script rewrite. Despite there being zero current plans to bring Fisher back to the DCEU, the actor isn't giving up. In fact, he recently took to Instagram to show off some new Cyborg merch.

"Coming soon... #BORGLIFE," Fisher captioned his post, crediting @inktothepeople for creating the shirt. You can check out a photo of Fisher in his "Borg Life" shirt below:

You can read Fisher's official statement about his removal from The Flash below:

“I have received official confirmation that Warner Bros. Pictures has decided to remove me from the cast of The Flash,” Fisher began. “I strongly disagree with their decision, but it is one that is unsurprising. Despite the misconception, Cyborg’s involvement in The Flash was much larger than a cameo—and while I do mourn the lost opportunity to bring Victor Stone back to the screen, bringing awareness to the actions of Walter Hamada will prove to be a much more important contribution to our world."

However, Fisher is clearly happy with Snyder's new version of Justice League, and even called it "a study of the human condition." You can read his full tweet below:

"As a Black man that grew up with an absent father, #Cyborg’s story has always hit differently for me. Family and reconciliation are some of my biggest takeaways from #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague It’s not just comic book movie—it’s a study of the human condition," Fisher wrote. The actor also took to the social media site today to add, "Thank you Chris Terrio and @ZackSnyder."

"There's a ton of allegory with respect to that in being a Black man and just the journey that Black people have taken in this country," Fisher shared with TheNiceCast. "It can go as deep as you will allow it to, and I thank my stars that I was in the capable hands of Chris and Zack to be like, 'Listen, how far are we going to take this? This can hit some hearts, man. It can really hit some hearts.'"

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now available to stream on HBO Max.