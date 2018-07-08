DC Officially Relaunching ‘Justice League’

DC Comics is officially relaunching Justice League with a new team roster and creative team.

Writer Scott Snyder (Dark Nights: Metal, Batman) will be joined by Jim Cheung (Young Avengers) and Jorge Jimenez (Superman, Super Sons) for a new Justice League series debuting in June.

The new series will be set up by the events of DC Nation #0 and Justice League: No Justice in May. The series assembles the new league to deal with a mystery involving some of the heroes’ deadliest foes.

The new team lineup is a blend of the core seven New 52 Justice League members and the Justice League lineup from the DC Animated Universe Justice League series: Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern John Stewart, Martian Manhunter, Hawkgirl, Aquaman, and Cyborg.

“I am extremely honored, and happy, to be able to launch Justice League with Scott and Jorge,” says Cheung in a press release. “It has been many years since I’ve had the pleasure of working at DC, but when Scott first mentioned this opportunity, I knew I couldn’t say no. His energy and excitement has been infectious, and I can’t wait to share what we have in store! I can’t think of a more perfect book to return to DC on! These characters are ones that I grew up loving, and the prospect of being able to leave my mark on them, leaves me thrilled.”

“Working on Justice League is probably the most exciting opportunity I’ve ever had in my career,” says Jiménez. “I feel more than ever that this is my moment! I have in my hands a script written by the incredible Scott Snyder starring most important DC characters–Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman! Even better, I have the hyper-mega-talented Jim Cheung beside me! I can’t ask for more!”

“One last thing for my friends, family and fans,” concludes Jiménez. “Quiero aprovechar para decir que el colorista Alejandro Sanchez es tan importante como el que más en este equipo Liga De La Justicia. ¡Tenemos entre manos a los mejores personajes del mundo del cómic! y prometo que daremos nuestro máximo esfuerzo para que luzcan lo más frescos, dinámicos y atractivos que podamos!”

Justice League #1 goes on sale June 6. Justice League #2 follows on June 20. DC Nation #0 and Justice League: No Justice release weekly in May.