Justice League: Restore the SnyderVerse Sign Spotted on AEW Dynamite

Fans at sporting events have a long history of bringing signs to show their support for their favorite athletes, but when it comes to the world of professional wrestling, crowds go to great lengths to bring unique messages to stand out for the audiences at home. During a recent AEW live event, one DC Comics fan wanted to make sure to show their support for Zack Snyder, as they held up a “Restore the SnyderVerse” sign in hopes of garnering attention for the social media movement. While this likely won’t bring the necessary attention to the movement, it did serve as a signal boost for the campaign that hopes Warner Bros. embraces filmmaker Zack Snyder’s original plans for the shared universe.

For years after the release of Justice League in theaters in 2017, fans of Zack Snyder expressed their disappointment of the project and spread the “Release the Snyder Cut” campaign. This movement featured a number of social media takeovers and in-person activations, all of which hoped to raise interest in Snyder’s version of the film that he crafted before departing the production and director Joss Whedon took over.

Despite Warner Bros. executives regularly shooting down the hopes of the “Snyder Cut” being released, Snyder himself confirmed in 2020 that he would be releasing Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max, which not only allowed him to release a more authentic version of his adventure, but he was also able to enlist the original performers to participate in some reshoots and additional sequences.

Once the project was finally unleashed on HBO Max, which was broken up into six chapters as opposed to one sprawling narrative, fans couldn’t help but wonder what the future of the franchise would have looked like if this version of the project had been the sole presentation of the storyline. Not only had Snyder himself regularly detailed that this was meant to be the beginning of an even bigger narrative for the Justice League, but those stories would have had ramifications on the entire DC Extended Universe.

Unfortunately, the underwhelming reaction to the theatrical release of Justice League resulted in virtually all connections to the “SnyderVerse” being cut from future DCEU projects.

