Justice League: Steppenwolf Actor Ciaran Hinds Picks a Side in Snyder Cut vs Whedon Cut Battle

When Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released earlier this year, it gave DC the filmmaker’s true vision for Justice League, one that was remarkably different than the theatrical version of the film released after Joss Whedon stepped in and made major changes following Snyder’s departure. Among those differences was Steppenwolf. Played by Ciaran Hinds, the version that made it to theaters was very different from what had been teased in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League remedied that, much to fan delight. Now, Hinds himself is weighing in and choosing which version of the project he prefers.



Speaking with ComicBook.com, Hinds admitted that he hasn’t actually seen the so-called Snyder Cut of Justice League yet himself, but that based on the idea that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the filmmaker’s true vision for the project, that’s the one he chooses.



“I can’t be honest to this because I haven’t seen Zack’s version, but I should imagine Zack’s version by far because that is the story that he meant, that’s the one he planned for,” Hinds said. “He meant to have all that tangential stuff moving in so that you could understand the movement. So, when it was cut to a very short film overall, it didn’t, a lot of it didn’t make sense, but I believe I’ve heard that the people who saw Zack’s version enjoyed it a lot.”



Hinds’ comment about those who have seen Zack Snyder’s Justice League having enjoyed it isn’t inaccurate. Many fans who saw the film, which was released on HBO Max earlier this year, did prefer it over the theatrical version due to how it expanded the story, among other things. Hinds is also not alone in supporting Snyder’s version of the film. Aquaman actor Jason Momoa has been an outspoken supporter of Snyder’s version, noting earlier this year that he’s glad it was released.



“So, you know, because of the tragedy I’m happy we made one [version], but I’m really happy that we got to release [Zack’s] art, and a lot of fans are happy,” Momoa said. “And the truth of it is, I like the four hours! And normally we watch shows that are – you know – it’s just a four-part series. So, I like the extended [version] and spending time with the characters.”



In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.



Zack Snyder’s Justice League is streaming on HBO Max. It is also available for purchase on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD.