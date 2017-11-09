Here’s When the First ‘Justice League’ Reviews Get Released

Justice League has gotten a massive promotional push from Warner Bros. and DC Films, and understandably so. The DC superhero team-up film has an entire franchise riding on it, with a lot of good-faith foundation, thanks to the recent success of Wonder Woman, and the lucrative appeal of being a milestone event film.

While trailers and TV spots make Justice League look like every bit the superhero blockbuster thrill it may be, the big test is coming, as reviews from critics and reactions from viewers starting hitting the Internet and Social Media sites.

However, things have been quiet on the review/reaction front, as we now (at the time of writing this) approach the one-week mark until Justice League‘s release. So when will we see the first Justice League reviews online? Get the answer, below:

Officially, as of now, Justice League reviews will go live starting at the following time: Tuesday, 11/14 at 11:50 pm PST / 2:50 am EST on Wednesday, 11/15.

Now, some fans will see that date (approximately a day and a half before Justice League hits theaters) and walk away with a sinister impression. There is some question as to why the studio wants to wait until so close to release day to post any Justice League reviews.

If the reviews are anticipated to be bad, holding back reviews until Wednesday guarantees that a lot more opening weekend tickets will get snatched up by eager fans. Of course, DC/WB has also had some major bad backlash from negative reviews of DC Films Universe movies (see: Batman v Superman), and knows that even slight criticsm of their films can start a dumpster fire of fan hate. After such a tumultous path through production, it could just be prudent business to give Justice League the best unbiased head-start it can get, and then let fan word-of-mouth and the positive reviews carry the momentum.

Be sure to check back on Tuesday/Wednesday for the first official Justice League reviews; the film hits theaters on Friday, November 17th.

