Justice League Second Unit Director Compares Film To Star Wars

When you ask a nerd what movie they’re most looking forward to in 2017, you’re likely going to get one of two responses – Justice League, or Star Wars: Episode VIII.

The Star Wars franchise has been celebrated by millions of fans since the late 1970s, and continues to rake in both box office numbers and critical adoration.

The DC Extended Universe however, has caused a division amongst fans. Many audience members and critics have felt like the films have been quite messy, and they tend to miss the mark. Nevertheless, the first appearance of the full Justice League on the big screen has event he most skeptical fans excited.

Let the excitement continue, as a key crew member from the film compared it to the storied Star Wars franchise. When being asked about the tone of Justice League, Batman v Superman second unit director Damon Caro said fans can expect a turn-around similar to the original Star Wars trilogy.

“The great stories, the Greek tragedies, even life we have to be knocked down before we can build our way up. Justice League was always the rebirth of hope and the rise. People try to say that it’s a response to the backlash, and I’d definitely say that criticisms were heard, but it’s not like we threw everything out and started with a blank slate. It’s a bit like Star Wars. Empire Strikes Back? Dark movie! But then Return of the Jedi is the rise and the rebuilding of hope.”

Some complained that the tone of Batman v Superman was a bit too dark, so it’s refreshing to hear that the movie is moving in a lighter direction.

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17, 2017.

