Justice League Composer Danny Elfman Breaks Silence on the Snyder Cut Movement

Another weekend is almost in the books and another round of creators have leaped up to request the Snyder Cut of Justice League be released to the public. This time it’s the film’s composer, Danny Elfman, stepping up to request that the cut make it’s way out to the people for consumption. He told JOE, “Well, the thing is, he never finished it. So, I don’t know quite how they’d do that. He had a tremendous tragedy, which forced him to not finish the film.” It became a great source of confusion and later contention among people that wanted to see what Zack Snyder intended to play out on screen. Whether it was the less than stellar performance or general curiosity, things began to balloon in ways no one could have dreamed of.

Elfman continued, “So, it wasn’t like… I don’t quite understand this, because it wasn’t like he was fired, and that there is a Director’s Cut that is a finished movie and that the studio fired him and then hired Joss.

“So it is kind of a unique situation,” he concluded. “I mean, there is definitely other movies where the director was fired, and a studio radically changed the movie because they didn’t like it. And as a fan, you go ‘I wonder what the director did, before the studio changed the movie.’ But I’m not really aware of how that dynamic would really apply here.”

One would have to believe that both Warner Bros. and DC are paying attention to all this fervor. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut was trending nationwide at multiple points last weekend. Two years ago this all started getting mainstream attention after Jason Momoa mentioned that he’d seen the fabled cut to MTV News. From that point, what were just whispers on the Internet snowballed into a full-fledged movement. The Aquaman star began, “I think the public needs to see it. I’m obviously indebted to Warner and DC and I don’t know how they feel about it, but as a fan, I’m very, very happy I got to see it.”

No matter how the landscape continues to change, the people that are a part of this movement press on. Snyder has talked about this long and winding road in the past.

“The truth is that, the Knightmare sequence in this movie was always my idea that all of that would eventually be explained,” he revealed. “…and that we would end up in the distant future, where Darkseid has taken over Earth and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation] … There were a few members of the Justice League that had survived in that world, that they were fighting. Batman broke a pact with Cyborg because something happened… They were working on an equation to jump Flash back to tell Bruce…”