DC Universe Live Chat Swarmed by Fans Demanding Release of ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut

Today saw major announcements for DC Comics’ brand new streaming service known as DC Universe, revealing when fans can see many of the original series they have cooked up. But many people were curious about a particular version of a movie.

The live chat immediately filled with users demanding the fabled Snyder Cut, Zack Snyder‘s take on last year’s Justice League. Many users asked the livestream host Kevin Smith to make a statement on the movie, as if he had any power over such a big decision being made by Warner Bros. executives.

Snyder fans were out in full force as they usually are on social media whenever anything to do with DC Comics is involved. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like their actions will result in this version of the film will ever be released.

Joss Whedon took over writing and directing duties for the film after Snyder’s stepped away due to a family tragedy, and Whedon’s version was the one released in theaters. Even actor Henry Cavill doubts Snyder’s version of the film actually exists.

“I don’t know if [a Snyder cut] actually exists so the only way I can look at it is as a business model, and I don’t know what difference it’s going to make,” Cavill said to Yahoo Movies UK. “There are stories to be told, which need to be told and adjustments that can be made, but that’s not going to make any difference.”

Despite Cavill’s comments, storyboard artist Jay Oliva has often championed its release and his comments are often used by fans who insist that Warner Bros. are sitting on it.

“Yep it does [exist],” Oliva wrote on Twitter. “If it doesn’t then what did Zack screen to execs prior to Whedon? If you don’t care for it then step aside because your just parroting what the bloggers are saying without any real knowledge or insight.”

We’ll see if these YouTube comments manage to convince the suits at Warner Bros. to change their minds and release Snyder’s untainted vision of Justice League.

DC Universe officially launches on Batman Day, September 15th.