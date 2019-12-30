Zack Snyder Reveals Green Lantern That Appeared in Justice League Wasn’t the One He Intended

It wouldn’t be a Justice League movie without the use of at least one Green Lantern, right? Thankfully for fans of the intergalactic space corps, Warner Brothers managed to sneak one of the characters into the theatrical release of Justice League. In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, an unidentified Green Lantern helps the forces of Earth take on Steppenwolf and his Parademon legion in a scene that flashes back to the beginnings of time.

Original Justice League director Zack Snyder has confirmed in a new comment on Vero that yes, the inclusion of that specific Green Lantern was his call. Added on top of that, however, are five words that are sure to make supporters of the Justice League Snyder Cut furious at Warner Brothers. “That’s mine,” Snyder commented on a still of the throwback Green Lantern. “But not The green lantern.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The way Snyder capitalizes ‘The’ in his comment would seem to suggest the Green Lantern — say a major character like Hal Jordan, Guy Gardner, or Jonathan Stewart — was also set to appear in his version of the movie, but was cut for whatever reason after Avengers alum Joss Whedon took over.

As of late, many Justice League stars — including Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot — have come out in support of Snyder’s cut of the film. Henry Cavill, the actor behind Superman, has yet to officially throw his support behind the movement, suggesting he’s not even sure such a cut exists.

“I have not seen any Snyder Cut, I don’t know if there’s anything that exists that is a Snyder Cut,” Cavill said.

He added, “I’m sure there’s footage out there which has probably been pieced together over the years. I’m always interested to see how that stuff turns out but that is very much a chapter of my past, I would rather talk about what is going to happen in the future. The future of Superman, how I can express that character from the comic books, which ties in nicely to Man of Steel. Man of Steel, I really like that movie, and I’d like to be able to tell the story where it was left at that point.”

Justice League is available wherever movies are sold.

Other upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.