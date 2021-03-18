Zack Snyder's Justice League McFarlane Toys Action Figures Pre-Orders Are Live

Zack Snyder's Justice League will invade collectors' toy shelves thanks to McFarlane Toys' DC Multiverse line, including Darkseid, Steppenwolf, and more. The first pre-orders are live, allowing fans to lock down their Snyder Cut action figures featuring the two villains, Aquaman and The Flash. Darkseid and Steppenwolf are modeled after Zack Snyder's original designs for Apokolips' invaders, restored in HBO Max's release of the film. Pre-order for the other members of the Justice League -- Batman, Superman (in his black suit), Cyborg, and Wonder Woman -- are also on the way. You can take a look at the figures in the gallery below.

Which figures will you be purchasing? Here are the pre-order links for Amazon:

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League debuts on HBO Max on March 18th.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.