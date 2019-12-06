Justice League Director Zack Snyder Thanks Subway For Their Generous Support

2019 was nothing if not filled with strange moments, and it saved one of the most bizarre brand interactions of the year for the final stretch. Today, Subway restaurants joined countless others in a bit to release the Snyder Cut and the director took some time to thank the company for their good deed. Because they are donating 15,000 sandwiches to hungry families over the course of this holiday season. Snyder fans kicked off the campaign by asking how many retweets it would take to get a donation of 10,000 sandwiches from Subway. By the bizarre nature of the times we live in, the company quote-tweeted that request and asked for 5,000 retweets in five hours. Of course, the Internet obliged and now some people have a meal to look forward to, and that is a positive thing. Then, Subway explicitly used the hashtag and joined the throngs of people looking for the Snyder Cut to make a release.

Now, if this all seems a bit strange, that’s because it is. But, this is definitely a good thing and the Snyder Cut die-hards continue to raise money for charity and other noble causes while their quest for the fabled version of Justice League continues. This is the strangest timeline, but at least this news isn’t the type of thing that would roll across your feed and make you want to bang your head into the nearest wall to dull the pain. So, that’s a positive thing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thank you for your generous support helping feed hungry families across the country. @SUBWAY @BenAffleck https://t.co/mz1h2W2d99 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) December 6, 2019

Recently, a bunch of stars from the film and other celebrities made a large-scale push to have Warner Bros. release this much-discussed cut of Justice League. After years of whispers and Jason Momoa’s insistence that the cut existed, there have been a large number of stills uploaded to various social media sites in recent weeks People like Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck and a host of others have made their opinion on the matter known.

“I don’t know if [a Snyder cut] actually exists so the only way I can look at it is as a business model, and I don’t know what difference it’s going to make,” Cavill began. “There are stories to be told, which need to be told and adjustments that can be made, but that’s not going to make any difference.”

Cavill gestures towards the economic reality of a “Snyder cut” might satisfy curious fans, but that isn’t going to reverse the film’s fortunes.

“They’re not going to release it into cinemas and so they’re not going to suddenly make an extra few hundred million,” Cavill added. “So it would be interesting to see what the difference is, but I’d rather focus on the future rather than what’s been.”