New Justice League Snyder Cut Still Teases The Atom

Shortly after Justice League hit theaters, Zack Snyder revealed Ryan Choi/The Atom was supposed to make an appearance in his cut of the movie. In the Snyder Cut, Choi served as Director of Nanotechnology for STAR Labs, likely paving the way for the character to reappear at a later date in a follow-up movie, perhaps as his shrunken superhero alter-ego. Now, Snyder’s taken to Vero to unearth a still from a scene involving Choi in his STAR Labs dress attire.

The character joins the likes of Martian Manhunter and Darkseid as major characters from the DC mythos cut from Justice League by Joss Whedon and Warner Brothers before it hit theaters. Check out Choi’s would-be silver screen debut below.

It has yet to be seen if the Snyder Cut is something Warner Brothers would ever consider releasing, despite the Release the Snyder Cut movement being as large as ever. Late last year, Snyder himself admitted the cut wasn’t completely finished though it’s close enough.

“Film is not 100 percent finished still some stuff I want to do as with every film I’ve made not sure what difference it makes as to the finished level of the film,” the director said in a comment on Vero.

Justice League went on to reasonable commercial success, grossing $657.9 million worldwide. As it stands now, Shazam! is the only film to gross less than Justice League, bringing in $363.6 globally.

Coincidentally enough, Choi just debuted in The CW’s Arrowverse thanks to the network’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” mega-crossover. Played by Osiric Chau, it’s unclear what the character’s future holds in the world of television. Being that Brandon Routh is set to depart Legends of Tomorrow as a series regular, it’s totally plausible the character could eventually fill those shoes of Ray Palmer in live-action.

