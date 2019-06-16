Justice League: Zack Snyder Celebrates Father’s Day with New Look at Cyborg Deleted Scene

There certainly has been no shortage of throwback posts on this year’s Father’s Day, but Zack Snyder appears to have taken that into a whole new direction. Snyder recently took to Vero to share a rather ominous photo from one of Justice League‘s deleted scenes. The photo, which you can check out below, appears to show Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher) looking at some sort of nightmare sequence, in which he sees an alternate, completely human version of himself alongside his parents.

Snyder’s caption states in part that “if you go inside the mother boxes, they will f*ck with you big time” and that “that’s not Father’s day, that’s a trick”. As some have begun to theorize, there’s a chance that this sequence was of Victor being manipulated by Steppenwolf and the mother boxes in some form or fashion, leading him to believe that he could get back his parents and his normal life. Considering the fact that another photo Snyder recently posted seemed to hint that Silas died in Justice League‘s initial cut, that certainly seems to add up.

This is just the latest look that Snyder has provided of what Justice League left on the cutting room floor after the director had to step down from the project due to the death of his daughter. In the years since, those involved with the Cyborg-related deleted scenes have hinted at what could’ve been.

“There was [more we shot],” Joe Morton, who plays Silas Stone, explained last year. “They completely changed the story… Unfortunately, I can’t tell you what [the original story] is because that might end up being in part of the Cyborg movie. Yes, there was a big change once they decided that they were going to do the Cyborg film.”

“Zack [Snyder] explained what the overall plan for me was at the time and that there was the potential of a Cyborg standalone down the line.” Fisher explained previously. “Assuming the story would be grounded and compelling, I’d love to do a solo film. I think Cyborg has the potential for a superhero film unlike any we’ve seen before. If Zack were to ever come back to direct another DC film, he’d be my top pick to direct.”

What do you think of this newest look at Justice League‘s “Snyder Cut”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

