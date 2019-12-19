Justice League Director Zack Snyder Teases Wonder Woman Beheading Steppenwolf in The Snyder Cut

Zack Snyder continues to stoke the flames around a potential release of his cut of Justice League. The director made some more posts around concept art from the film featuring Wonder Woman beheading Steppenwolf. Now, the images from the Snyder Cut with the villain’s severed head have already appeared on social media. But, here Snyder is doubling down on his intention of having that moment present in this version of the film. Moments like these diverge greatly from how the theatrical release of Justice League played out. But, the movement to release the Snyder Cut has never been louder as many of the stars present in the film have put their vocal support behind a release on social media. This also included various brands like Subway who decided to get in on the fun as well. It still remains to be seen if there will actually be an official release of the cut. But, hope is alive again among fans of Snyder’s output for DC that they could see his true artistic vision on-screen.

Former DC Entertainment president Diane Nelson gave her thoughts on what it would take for the fabled cut to be released to the public earlier this year. She was very complimentary to Snyder as she cited his absolute professionalism throughout a rough period both personally and professionally. Brand new images continue to trickle out, so many have started to speculate that this may be a question of when rather than if the extended cut of the film will release.

Nelson’s quote begins, “Thank you for he courtesy of asking. If Zack feels he had the time and resources to finish a cut to his satisfaction and he would like fans to see it, nothing would make me happier than for him to have that opportunity. He earned it and was not only a great filmmaking talent but a true gentleman and professional in all his dealing with the Studio and DC.”

All of this attention has to have reached the decision makers at WB. HBO Max is close to release and a Justice League Snyder Cut would create almost instant buzz. It remains up to the decision makers at the top to have the final say though. And so, fans continue to wait.

Other upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.