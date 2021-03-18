Justice League Star Addresses His Death in the Snyder Cut

✖

After a long wait, Zack Snyder's Justice League was finally released on HBO Max last week. The movie ended up with a four-hour run time, which means there was a whole lot of footage that was not featured in the original, two-hour version of the film. One of many big changes featured Silas Stone, Victor Stone/Cyborg's father, who was played by Joe Morton. Unlike the first version of the movie, the Snyder Cut included Silas sacrificing himself. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Morton addressed his character's death. THR asked if Morton was "pleased that Silas' sacrifice had real utility to the eventual victory," and here's what he had to say...

"Yeah, I was. I think that his self-sacrifice was the ultimate human gesture, if you will. The same thing was true in Terminator 2. When the Terminator [Arnold Schwarzenegger] actually sacrifices himself at the end of the film, it’s because he understands the fullness of humanity and what that means in terms of making it better for other people. And I think that’s certainly what Silas is going through in that moment."

Morton, of course, knows a thing or two about T2 considering he played Miles Bennett Dyson in that film. THR went on to ask if Morton was disappointed that his "role was cut down in the 2017’s theatrical release" of Justice League.

"Well, what I actually felt about it was, 'Oh, I guess I get a sequel because I don’t die.' That’s really what my response was. I loved Zack’s version of it; I thought it was terrific. But this means that there’s life for the character after [2017’s Justice League], and I’m still hoping that’s true."

Currently, the future of Cyborg in the DCEU is unclear, which means there's a chance we won't be seeing Morton as Silas again. Back in January, it was reported that Cyborg was written out of the upcoming The Flash movie, and it looks like any plans for a Cyborg solo film have been put on the backburner. However, Cyborg actor Ray Fisher recently said that he would like to see Rick Famuyiwa helm a standalone film about his character.

"Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, he's not a happy camper by any stretch, but I don't think anybody would be if you had just lost everything that you've known about yourself," Fisher previously told TheNiceCast about his expanded role in Snyder's director's cut. "Your body, you've lost your mother, you've lost your ability to play football, one of the defining things that you've established for yourself. You've lost a sense of yourself, and it's about finding that again, finding that humanity again."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.