‘Justice League’s Ezra Miller And Ray Fisher Weigh In On Henry Cavill’s Mustache

Of the many absurd elements of Justice League, audiences had a hard time looking past some wonky CGI that was used to remove Henry Cavill‘s mustache in some scenes, which he couldn’t shave off due to being in the middle of shooting Mission: Impossible – Fallout. During a recent convention appearance, Cavill’s co-stars Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher shared they wished they could have seen Superman don the ‘stache in the final film.

When one fan asked the duo, “Do you think Henry’s mustache should have been in the movie?” Miller replied jokingly to the questioner about his choice of fashion accessories, “He’s got the fanny pack and he is firing shots.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Miller continued, “I loved it. Personally, I’ve said this before, I’ll say it many times again, I thought it was a great look. Here we are in Cleveland where Superman was born, it’s kind of blasphemous, but I kinda like him with a mustache. I’m just saying, there was something very iconic about it in a whole new way.”

Fisher pointed out that, when you look like Superman, you can pull anything off.

“I mean, technically it was there, I guess,” Fisher noted. “I mean, Henry Cavill is Henry Cavill. Mustache, no mustache, you can’t make the man look bad, you know?”

The subject of Cavill’s mustache became one of the most talked about, and silliest, pieces of behind-the-scenes trivia from Justice League. Following a family tragedy, Zack Snyder departed the DC Extended Universe film, with Joss Whedon stepping in to finish the film. The change in leadership required the reshoots, despite Cavill having moved on to his next film.

Contractually, Cavill couldn’t shave his mustache for the reshoots, with Warner Bros. even offering to provide the visual effects to add the mustache back for necessary scenes in Mission: Impossible, an offer that Paramount Pictures rejected.

Snyder himself recently poked fun at the visual effects failure, sharing a photo of himself on social media with a beard, claiming it was time to shave it off. One fan replied that Snyder could also use CGI to make it disappear, with Snyder replying, “We all know that doesn’t work.”

The film, which should have been a global phenomenon, has sadly been reduced to a punchline about facial hair.

Justice League hits Blu-ray on March 13th. Mission: Impossible – Fallout will hit theaters on July 27th.

Do you think Justice League should have included the mustache? Let us know in the comments!

[H/T YouTube, GamerWorstEver]