Ezra Miller Reveals ‘Justice League’ Cut Scene

In a new interview with WSVN-TV’s Chis Van Vliet, it was revealed that Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) is not actually referred to as The Flash within the upcoming DC Extended Universe film. But according to Miller, Barry’s lack of an official codename was almost referenced in the film, in a scene that was ultimately cut.

“Barry is just Barry.” Miller explained. “There’s even a scene that was cut from the movie, where he’s going on and on and on [about it].”

Miller seems to get why the scene was left from the film’s two-hour runtime, but still hinted that it was pretty amusing.

“‘Why was that scene cut from the movie?’” Miller jokingly asked. “But yeah, he’s going on and on trying to figure out who he should be and what he should call himself. So yeah, he doesn’t have a superhero name yet.”

It isn’t too hard to imagine what that scene would’ve been like, considering the various nicknames The Flash has had in the comics. Could Barry have suggested referring to himself as “The Scarlet Speedster”, “The Crimson Comet”, or even “The Blur” (his nickname in the early days of The Flash TV series)? Hopefully we’ll find out on Justice League‘s deleted scenes.

Even if that scene isn’t in Justice League‘s final cut, the film is expected to contain quite a few Flash-related Easter eggs. Early glimpses at Barry’s base of operations have been ripe with Easter eggs, including references to Action Comics, Captain Cold, the aforementioned The Flash TV show, and even Rick and Morty.

