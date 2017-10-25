‘Justice League’ Tickets Are Now On Sale

The time for action is now, DC Comics fans. Tickets for Justice League have officially gone on sale.

Rumor has it that the early tracking numbers for Justice League are looking pretty good. Now, with tickets available to purchase, the real tracking can begin as we get closer and closer to the film’s November release date.

Those fans looking for a double dose of DC cinematic goodness can indulge in a DC Extended Universe double feature. The event will screen Wonder Woman back-to-back with Justice League, creating a nearly four-and-a-half hour long DC Comics superhero experience.

Speaking of the length of the experience, there has been some debate over the film’s runtime, and that’s not as trivial as it may seem.

In Justice League, following the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Batman seeks to keep the legacy of Superman alive following the Man of Steel’s death. He seeks the aid of Wonder Woman in putting together a team of heroes to stand against the threat he senses coming.

Batman and Wonder Woman will be joined by Aquaman, the Flash, and Cyborg in forming a first of its kind team of heroes, the Justice League. Whether even their combined force can stop the invasion of Earth by Steppenwolf and his army from Apokolips remains to be seen.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder from a screenplay by Chris Terrio and Joss Whedon, based on a story by Terrio and Snyder. The film stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, and J. K. Simmons.

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on December 13, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.