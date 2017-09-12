Here’s Your First Look At The Justice League VR Experience

The Justice League virtual reality experience is on the way and the first full look has arrived.

The YouTube video above from user Bounty Hunter features a split screen style video which showcases 15 minutes for the Justice League experience. When viewed using a VR device, the two videos combine into one image for users, immersing them into the world of the DC Comics heroes.

As seen in the video, users can become any of the Justice League characters. This offers players the opportunity to drive the Batmobile, run like the Flash along walls, cieling, and through tight spaces in time crunches, or swim like Aquaman in the Atlantean waters. For Wonder Woman, the mission to take out as many Parademons as possible after they have invaded Themyscira.

“We are excited to be partnering with IMAX to develop and deliver premium VR experiences, and believe that capitalizing on Justice League and Aquaman characters from our well-known DC properties will broaden the appeal of this fast growing technology,” said Ron Sanders, President, Warner Bros. Worldwide Home Entertainment Distribution. “Using content and characters from these upcoming films and incorporating creative direction from some of Hollywood’s most innovative filmmakers will help us to bring a groundbreaking experience to audiences and consumers who are hungry for a cutting-edge virtual reality experience.”

Warner Bros. and IMAX plan to launch one experience each year – beginning with Justice League VR in late 2017 – with all to receive an exclusive window in IMAX VR centres before being made available to other VR platforms, including in-home and mobile offerings.

The Justice League VR experience is expected to be avaiable in the Fall of 2017. Justice League hits theaters November 17, 2017.