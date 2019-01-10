‘Justice League vs. the Fatal Five’ Cast Announced

Warner Bros. Animation has revealed the voice cast for its next Justice League movie, Justice League vs. The Fatal Five. The film will feature some veteran voices from the DC’s animation history and some newcomers.

Former Game of Thrones actor Elyes Gabel will voice Thomas Kallor, aka Star Boy. Doom Patrol star Diane Guerrero voices Jessica Cruz, one of the DC Universe’s newest Green Lanterns. Justice League vs. the Fatal Five marks Cruz’s first appearance in a DC Universe Animated Original Movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rest of the cast includes a DC Animated Universe reunion. Kevin Conroy, George Newbern, and Susan Eisenberg will reprise their roles as the DC Comics Trinity – Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, respectively – from the Justice League and Justice League Unlimited animated series.

Filling out the heroic side of the cast is Daniela Bobadilla as Miss Martian, Kevin Michael Richardson as Mr. Terrific, Noel Fisher as Brainiac 5 and Tara Strong as Saturn Girl.

And then there’s the titular villains, the Fatal Five. Mass Effect‘s Peter Jessop voices Thorak. SpongeBob SquarePants‘ Tom Kenny voices Bloodsport. Batman Ninja‘s Matthew Kang King voices The Persuader. This Is Us‘ Sumalee Montano voices Emerald Empress. Grimm‘s Philip Anthony Rodriguez voices Mano.

Here’s the official synopsis for Justice League vs. the Fatal Five:

“Justice League vs. The Fatal Five finds the fate of the earth hanging in the balance when the Justice League faces a powerful new threat – the Fatal Five! Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman seek answers as the time-traveling trio of Mano, Persuader and Tharok terrorize Metropolis in search of budding Green Lantern, Jessica Cruz. With her unwilling help, they aim to free remaining Fatal Five members Emerald Empress and Validus to carry out their sinister plan. But the Justice League has also discovered an ally from another time in the peculiar Star Boy – brimming with volatile power, could he be the key to thwarting the Fatal Five? An epic battle against ultimate evil awaits!”

DC Animation legend Bruce Timm is executive producing the film, which was announced at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con. The movie does not have an official release date as of yet but is expected to debut in the spring.

There’s been some talk about the former cast about a Justice League animated series reunion movie. Could the reunion of Conroy, Newbern, Eisenberg and Timm be as close as fans are going to get…or could it be setting up something bigger?

Source: The Hollywood Reporter