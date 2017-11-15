‘Justice League’s Samantha Jo Comments On Amazon Costume Controversy

One massive challenge that a studio must overcome when crafting a shared cinematic universe featuring installments directed by various filmmakers is finding continuity amongst each installment. One discrepancy that has presented itself is the depiction of Amazon warriors from Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, with many posts on social media claiming Snyder is objectifying the female form.

In case you wonder: Here’s a picture of how the Amazons looked in Wonder Woman…next to pic how they look in Justice League. First designed by Lindy Hemming, second by Michael Wilkinson. Some steps backwards, methinks. pic.twitter.com/IVqeX7PBso — Atte Timonen (@Rosgakori) November 12, 2017

Many fans agreed with the assessment, while one of the actual actresses portraying an Amazon, Samantha Jo, shared a much different opinion and explained the rationale of Snyder in a lengthy Twitter post.

“I think it’s important to remember that the fighting style of the Amazons is quite different than that of a Knight, a Samurai, a Kryptonian, etc. We’ve been able to see that the Amazonian fighting is a little more acrobatic and larger than life requiring armor that allows for that kind of articulation in the body,” she pointed out. “I was overjoyed with the mobility I had and NEEDED to complete the moves asked of me.”

Given Snyder’s stylized interpretation of characters in his films, it’s understandable how one could draw the conclusion of objectification when the costumes are compared side-by-side, but, based on Jo’s comment, this clearly wasn’t the case.

It is and I agree 🙁 This isn’t a 140 character response, but for those interested- here are my thoughts. pic.twitter.com/h44CwS9R7x — Samantha Jo (@SamWJo) November 14, 2017

Jo isn’t the only actress defending the costumes, as fellow Amazon Brooke Ence told USA Today that “the girls on set, we never thought of (the new costumes) as a sexy version. It felt a little more glamorous, if anything, because we had bigger, beautiful hair, which I loved.”

Ence added, “I’m an athlete first, right? (Usually) I can’t wear anything without someone commenting about my (muscular) body. So for me, it was actually really cool to be able to show it and not immediately feel masculine, but still very feminine.”

One specific complaint about the Justice League outfits is the glaring omission of armor on the stomach, which Ence assumed was a narrative decision.

“We are super-powerful women and maybe no one’s getting that close,” the actress inferred. “Maybe no one has a chance to get that close to hurt us.”

Fans will see these ensembles in action when Justice League hits theaters on November 17.

