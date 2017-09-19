The ‘Justice League’ Gets A Porn Parody

You knew it was going to happen eventually. Justice League isn’t even out yet, but fans will soon be able to check out the film’s porn parody if that is something they are into.

Over on Youtube, a rather serious trailer for Justice League XXX has appeared, and it has DC fans a bit weirded out. The trailer, which can be seen here, is absolutely safe for work barring one raunchy innuendo towards the end. If you plug in a pair of headphones, any bystander would think you’re just watching a Justice League fan-film, and the trailer is worth a look.

The trailer leaves out all of the parody’s X-rated bits, but it does hone in on the film’s plot. The porn has clearly taken direction from Zack Snyder’s gritty vision for the DCEU as its trailer is dark. The clip begins showing a series of crimes committed around Gotham, and a swelling piece of background music gives the footage a sense of urgency.

The Justice League parody features iconic heroes like Superman and Wonder Woman, but a few characters do appear who haven’t stepped into the DCEU yet. Heroes like Green Lantern, Batwoman, and Poison Ivy also pop into the film.

This isn’t the first time a popular superhero franchise has gotten a porn parody, but it is a different one. Guardians of the Galaxy‘s parody is said to revel in humor, and campy costumes have plagued previous X-rated DC films. This new parody takes itself very seriously, and its aesthetic has got fans feeling understandably confused.

Also, it looks like Wonder Woman has a thing for the Green Lantern in this movie. Some DC Comics shippers will be happy about that.

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017.

