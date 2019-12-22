Justice League Director Zack Snyder Addresses Fans Flying Snyder Cut Banner Over Warner Bros.

The calls for the Snyder Cut of Justice League have never been louder. Fans from all over organized a banner flyover above the Warner Brothers headquarters this week, and now Zack Snyder is responding to their organized effort. The director has seen the movement take on an increased fervor in the last month and change as fans continue to add to the volume around a possible release of the Snyder Cut. A couple of weeks ago, multiple stars from Justice League have stepped up to voice their full-throated support of the movement. In addition to all of this, the stunts just keep coming. Just like this banner flown that read, “Ann Sarnoff Please #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.” But, time will tell if that manages to move the needle for Warner Bros.

Snyder said, “I’m watching this is awesome.” It has to feel good for the filmmaker who has seen a lot of hard times since the movie went into production. The fans continue to raise money for great causes with some of the proceeds from fundraisers. Suicide prevention and feeding hungry people s admirable to say the least. But, there are still some small hurdles to clear if they’re going to see the fabled cut make a wide-scale release. Former DC Entertainment president Diane Nelson gave her thoughts on what it was take for a Snyder Cut release to become a reality earlier this year as well.

Nelson said, “Thank you for he courtesy of asking. If Zack feels he had the time and resources to finish a cut to his satisfaction and he would like fans to see it, nothing would make me happier than for him to have that opportunity. He earned it and was not only a great filmmaking talent but a true gentleman and professional in all his dealing with the Studio and DC.”

For Warner Bros., they say there is no release of the Snyder Cut imminent at all. But, things could change. Most observers think that HBO Max’s laugh could provide an avenue for release, but until it’s official people will have to wait and see. Maybe there could be a release after all?

