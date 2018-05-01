DC Comics’ Jim Lee Debunks Major Zack Snyder ‘Justice League’ Rumor

Few figures in the world of superhero cinema are as controversial as Zack Snyder, not in terms of his attitude or behavior, but in terms of the films he creates. While some fans have an undying love for each of his entries into the DC Extended Universe, many fans (and most critics) have been less than satisfied with what he has accomplished since the franchise debuted with Man of Steel in 2013. Despite the many debatable elements of Snyder’s filmmaking methods, iconic DC Comics artist Jim Lee refuted claims that the director was fired from Justice League.

During a panel at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo over the weekend, one fan reportedly asked Lee if rumors about Snyder’s firing were true. Lee claimed that, to his knowledge, the filmmaker voluntarily stepped away from Justice League in the wake of a family tragedy, echoing the statements of the filmmaker himself, the studio, and the cast.

Snyder’s departure was announced last May, with the filmmaker revealing that his daughter died by suicide that March. The filmmaker opted to focus his efforts on his family over finishing the film, with Joss Whedon stepping in to bring the picture to completion. Prior to this announcement, however, the production seemed to be in trouble.

Thanks to the financial success of 300, Watchmen, and Man of Steel, Snyder was granted the opportunity to become an integral component of the DCEU as his entries in the franchise helped establish the tone of the universe as a whole. Unfortunately, poor critical reception of the DCEU as a whole (with the exception of Wonder Woman) made industry insiders and fans alike wonder if Warner Bros. had given Snyder too prominent a role in the series.

As each entry in the DCEU began to draw similar critiques and disappoint some audiences, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was flourishing, highlighting the shortcomings of the DCEU and igniting rumors that Snyder was the wrong filmmaker for the job.

Given the prominence that Snyder was given with the DCEU, it’s highly unlikely the filmmaker would have been fired during a production, as it would have confirmed that Warner Bros. made a poor choice in the series’ architect. Even were Warner Bros. to have decided that Snyder’s vision was no longer working for them, they likely would have let him complete the film before announcing any new projects he’d be working on, even if the decision wasn’t entirely mutual.

