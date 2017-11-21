‘Justice League’s Henry Cavill Issues Video Thank You Message To Fans

The big screen Justice League is finally a reality, and Superman Henry Cavill took some time out to show his appreciation to the fans.

Cavill was on hand at the Justice League premiere but found a second to record a video showing the premiere festivities. “Hi everyone, tonight is premiere night, and I love these nights, always very excited,” Cavill said. “It’s a time for celebration. I need to finish getting ready, and welcome to Justice League.”

Turns out he wasn’t quite all the way dressed yet, but fans got to see a sped-up montage of Cavill with the cast of League and interacting with fans, including one sweet moment with a young fan.

Cavill shared the video with the caption “Thank you once again to everyone who came out to support the Justice League premiere last week, and to those who are heading to the cinemas to see it…especially all of you in Ar-Kansas!”

If you’re confused about that Ar-Kansas bit, Cavill explains he originally thought that is how Arkansas was pronounced, but he’s since been informed that is not the case.

This isn’t the first time Cavill has sent a thank you to the fans for turning up to Justice League, and you can tell their support means a lot.

“To you the fans, what can I say…you are incredible, amazing, wonderful people and for you I am endlessly grateful,” Cavill wrote. “Thank you. These Superheroes that we play are you and you are them. Your passion, your patience, your belief in the magic is why I do what I do. Thank you all for coming and for your support. Being on this journey with you is special beyond words.” Cavill concluded with the hashtags “Justice League,” “Hope,” “Superman” and “You.”

Cavill’s Superman is simply one of the best parts of the film, and while audiences are divided on certain aspects of the movie, few have had anything negative to say about Cavill or Superman’s presence in the film.

You can judge Superman for yourself, as Justice League is in theaters now.