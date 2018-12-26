‘Justice League’s Ray Fisher Can’t Escape ‘Aquaman’

With Aquaman becoming a wild success since it’s release, people cannot seem to escape the charms of Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry. That includes the actor’s DC Extended Universe co-stars.

Ray Fisher, best known for playing Cyborg/Victor Stone in the DCEU, took to Twitter yesterday to post an inescapable ad for the new movie.

“I can’t escape @prideofgypsies He’s everywhere! It’s your moment Brother—ride that wave! Love you,” wrote Fisher.

The two actors shared the big screen together in last year’s Justice League, and we love seeing the support shared between them.

Aquaman is not only dominating New York’s billboard scene, but it’s crushing the box office. It made $135 million in its opening weekend in China alone. It also beat out Captain America: Civil War as the highest earning film within the first ten days of its release in China. The Marvel film earned $155.8 million in China in the first ten days whereas Aquaman managed to score $189.2 million.

The above feats helped the the DCEU cross $4 billion at the worldwide box office. The movie was released in the United States on Thursday and is already the clear frontrunner to sweep the Christmas holiday box office.

The film is already doing much better than Justice League, which made a total of $657,924,295 worldwide. Aquaman is already at $482,800,000 with plenty of time left to surpass its predecessor.

The movie has also done fairly well with reviews. It currently has a 64% on Rotten Tomatoes, which may not be the most impressive number of all time, but it certainly beats Justice League‘s 40%, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘s 27%, and Suicide Squad‘s 27%. Only Wonder Woman beat out Aquaman with a 93% rating.

While Ray Fisher didn’t make an appearance in the latest DC movie, he is expected to get his own standalone Cyborg film. According to IMDB, you can expect the movie sometime in 2020. The actor is also set to co-star in the upcoming third season of True Detective, which will also feature Mahershala Ali, Deborah Ayorinde, John Charles Dickson, and Stephen Dorff. You can catch the the season premiere on HBO on January 13th, 2019.

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman/Arthur Curry), Amber Heard (Mera), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Mantra), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Willem Dafoe (Vulko), and Patrick Wilson (Orm). The film follows Aquaman/Arthur Curry as he fights to unite the surface world with his underwater kingdom of Atlantis.

Aquaman is currently playing in theaters everywhere.