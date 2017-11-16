The ‘Justice League’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Officially Out

Justice League‘s score on Rotten Tomatoes is officially out, and it is even lower than the score that previously leaked online!

As of writing this, Justice League currently sits at a 43 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

We just made that information easy for you to find; Rotten Tomatoes will make you work a little harder for it. As of now, the aggregate site hasn’t actually posted the score on its Justice League page; instead, users are required to watch a full episode of the site’s See It or Skip It show in order to find out the official Justice League score in the final minutes.

With Warner Bros. parent company Time Warner owning a partial stake in Rotten Tomatoes, this… unique approach to presenting the Justice League score is going to be viewed as suspicious on the part of many fans. And maybe it should. It certainly adds fuel to the dumpster fire of criticism against the concept of Rotten Tomatoes and other aggregate sites.

The Rotten Tomatoes score is lower than Justice League‘s score on Metacritic, which is currently 49. Rotten Tomatoes is typically looked at as the more fan-friendly site, while Metacritic is the “stuffy critics” site, which makes the lower score all the more interesting.

At the moment, though, critical opinion seems like a distant second to the fan anticipation. Justice League is already poised for a massive opening weekend box office, and in our own ComicBook.com reviews and discussions of the film, we’ve almost unanimously agreed that the fun factor will provide strong word of mouth.

