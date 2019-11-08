Kevin Smith To Host Official Crisis On Infinite Earths Aftershow On The CW

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot filmmaker Kevin Smith will take time out of his “Reboot Roadshow” tour to appear on The CW, breaking down the events of the network’s hugely-anticipated “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover storyline following the episodes of The Flash and Supergirl which will air in December. Smith will host an aftershow on December 8 and December 10, the first and third parts of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” with the latter being the last new “Crisis” content until January, when the series will return for its final two installments. He made the announcement tonight via his personal Twitter account, complete with art for the event.

After almost a year (and one could argue much more than that) of waiting, The CW‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event will kick off on December 8 — one month from today. First teased with a stinger at the end of the pilot for The Flash, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will be a loose adaptation of the comic book storyline of the same name from writer Marv Wolfman and artist/co-plotter George Perez. One of the earliest and most successful comic book event stories, “Crisis” was defined in part by the deaths of Barry Allen and Kara Zor-El.

Smith, who has directed several of the most popular episodes of Supergirl and The Flash, has never had a hand in one of The CW’s multi-show crossover events before now. You can see his tweet below.

After #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths, watch the aftershow I’m hosting, CRISIS AFTERMATH! We’re gonna dive deep into one of the greatest crossover events in television history! @TheCW calls and I answer 12/8 and 12/10! https://t.co/IVDxkjymca — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 8, 2019

Smith (along with his daughter Harley Quinn Smith) previously appeared on a similar CW promotional special in support of the theatrical release of Suicide Squad.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” has loomed over the Arrowverse for years. The series premiere of The Flash featured an allusion to the hero disappearing amid red skies in the year 2024. During the original comics event, red skies were a sign of doom to come to a world during the Crisis. At the end of last season, a couple of things happened: The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), who had appeared in “Elseworlds,” reappeared and revealed that Oliver Queen was destined to die in the Crisis…and the future newspaper at STAR Labs rolled back the expected date of the Crisis from 2024 to 2019.

In the comics, Crisis on Infinite Earths centered on a battle between the combined superheroes (and even some villains) of the DC multiverse and an immortal, cosmic threat known as the Anti-Monitor. Like The Monitor, the Anti-Monitor will be played by LaMonica Garrett in the Arrowverse. As the Anti-Monitor destroys realities, he replaces their positive matter energy with antimatter, growing his own power and sphere of influence. He was eventually stopped by the sacrifices of several heroes, including The Flash and Supergirl, as well as the merging of multiple universes to save reality by becoming a single, unified timeline. Fans have long wondered whether the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” might bring Supergirl and even Black Lightning to Earth-1, where the rest of the series take place. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.