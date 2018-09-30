Kevin Smith Finds a ‘Mallrats’ Easter Egg in the ‘Supergirl’ Production Offices

Filmmaker Kevin Smith was excited to find a reference to one of his own films while exploring the Supergirl production offices.

A sign hanging on an office door used imagery and a bastardized version of a quote from Smith’s 1995 film Mallrats, which starred Jeremy London, Jason Lee, Claire Forlani, Shannen Doherty, and Michael Rooker.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film centered on a pair of slackers — T.S. (London) and Brodie (Lee), who had both been dumped by their girlfriends and decided to engage in a little retail therapy at a local shopping plaza. A day of hijinks ensued, which included destroying a game show that was filming in the mall, getting beat up by a store manager played by Ben Affleck (pre-Reindeer Games), and talking about superhero genitalia with Stan Lee himself in a rare non-Marvel cameo.

Meanwhile, at the production offices of @TheCWSupergirl, @DowbyC made a Mallrats reference near the paper cutter! Shit like this makes me feel at home! Thanks, Caitlin! pic.twitter.com/xa2uJxiMJQ — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 27, 2018

The joke is a reference to a scene in Mallrats, in which Lee’s character Brodie Bruce sees a parent who is not watching as their child plays on a mall escalator. He launches into a monologue about the dangers of escalators and how children can get seriously hurt when they or their parents are not paying attention.

“Listen, not a year goes by — not a year — that I don’t hear about some escalator accident involving some bastard kid which could have easily been avoided had some parent — I don’t care which one, but some parent — conditioned him to fear and respect that escalator,” Brodie rants.

Smith is, of course, a frequent guest director on Supergirl. He has, in the past, expressed an interest in directing one of the big crossover episodes on either Supergirl or The Flash, another CW superhero series on which he has worked.

Lee reprised the role of Brodie Bruce in 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, which has led some fans to question whether Brodie might turn up again in the forthcoming Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. After appearing in Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Strike Back, and Clerks 2 for Smith, Lee seems to have vanished out of the rotation of actors Smith regularly uses.

Supergirl premieres its fourth season on Sunday, October 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.